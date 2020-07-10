COVID-19 lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram extended by a week from July 11

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 10 said that the lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended by a week while "triple lockdown" will be implemented in containment zones.

A week-long complete lockdown came into force in Thiruvananthapuram on July 6 after a rapid rise in cases of COVID-19 infections.

Kerala on July 10 reported 416 people testing, the highest single day spike of the infection so far, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned that the situation was "becoming alarming".

Among the districts where fresh cases were reported Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 122, followed by Alappuzha 50, Malappuram 48, Pathnamthitta 32, Palakkad, Kollam 28, Kannur 23, Ernakulam 20, Thrissur and Kasaragod 17 cases each, Kozhikode and Idukki 12 each and Kottayam seven.

Vijayan had on July 9 said that some of the areas in the state were on the verge of community-spread as Kerala reported a number of locally-transmitted infections in the past couple of days.