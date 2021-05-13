COVID-19 | Lockdown imposed in Bihar extended till May 25: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar (File image)

The lockdown imposed in Bihar to contain the second COVID-19 wave has been extended till May 25, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on May 13.

Kumar, in a tweet posted on his official social media handle in Hindi, said the coronavirus situation was reviewed in the state Cabinet meeting held earlier in the day. The ongoing lockdown has shown a "positive impact" in controlling the situation, he said.



आज सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ बिहार में लागू लॉकडाउन की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गयी। लॉकडाउन का सकारात्मक प्रभाव दिख रहा है। अतः बिहार में अगले 10 दिनों अर्थात 16 से 25 मई, 2021 तक लॉकडाउन को विस्तारित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

"It has been decided to extend the current lockdown for 10 days from May 16 to May 25, 2021," the chief minister added.

The lockdown in Bihar was imposed on May 4, after the Patna High Court slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government over its handling of the health crisis.

As per the restrictions that came into effect in Bihar, all non-essential activities were barred and shops selling non-essential items were ordered to remain closed.

The guidelines, that will continue till at least May 25, order the closure of all religious places. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut. Recreational spaces like gyms, cinema halls, parks, swimming pools, gardens etc would also remain closed. All forms of gatherings are also banned.

The exemptions include only the vegetable, fruit, meat, chicken and egg sellers, who are allowed to operate as per the timing allotted by the local administration. The restaurants and dhabas can operate only for home-deliveries, as per the guidelines.

Bihar, which was one of the low-to-moderately affected states in the first round of pandemic, has now been severely affected by the second COVID-19 wave.

The state has reported an alarming surge in cases since the third week of April. The active caseload currently stands at 99,623 active cases, as per the official data.

As pointed by Kumar, the ongoing lockdown has led to a relative decline in the per-day case count. On May 4, when the restrictions were announced, the state had reported 11,400 fresh infections and 82 fatalities. In comparison, the last update issued on May 13 showed 9,863 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths.