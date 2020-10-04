COVID-19: Less than 10 lakh active cases for 13th consecutive day in country

For the 13thday in an "unbroken string", India has maintained its steady trend of clocking less than 10 lakh active cases of COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. It also said that an average of11.5 lakh testsfor detection of coronavirus infection were done on a daily basis during the past ten days.

From merely one in January 2020, India's total tests for detection of COVID-19 have crossed7.89 croreso far. There has been a commensurate dip in the COVID-19 positivity rate, it said.

"With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as a highly effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection," the ministry highlighted.

There are 9,37,625 active cases of COVID-19 as on date, which is7,371cases less than Saturday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India has posted high daily testing numbers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with 10,97,947, 11,32,675 and 11,42,131 tests being conducted respectively.

"There has been an exponential rise in India's daily testing capacities. More than 15 lakhs tests can be conducted every day.

"An average of11.5 lakh testswere done on a daily basis during the past ten days," the ministry said.

Very high levels of testing lead to early identification, prompt isolation andeffective treatment of COVID-19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low fatality rate which has dropped to 1.55 percent.

India's steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries also continues with82,260 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours in the country. In contrast,75,829 new cases of COVID-19have been reported.

The new recoveries have exceeded the new cases in the recent days.

India's total recoveries crossed 55 lakh(55,09,966) on Sunday. Higher number of single-day recoveries is reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present84.13 percent.

The ministry said 75.44 percentof the newly recovered cases are recorded in 10 states and UTs.

Being the leading state with highest number of active cases, Maharashtra has also contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Further 10 states and UTsaccount for 77.11 percentof the active cases in the country. As on date, the percent contribution of active cases to the COVID-19 caseload of the country has reduced to only14.32 percent, the ministry underlined.

Seventy-eight percentof the new cases of coronavirus infection are concentrated in ten states and UTs with Maharashtra contributing to more than 14,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala reported 9886 and 7834 new cases, respectively.

Less than a 1000 deaths (940)have been registered in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said that 80.53 percentof new reported fatalities are from 10 states and UTs.Over 29 percent of deaths reported on Saturday are from Maharashtra with 278 deaths followed by Karnataka with 100 deaths. Maharashtra's contribution to death toll has been on a decline.