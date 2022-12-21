 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19: Karnataka to monitor international flyers at Bengaluru airport, says Health Minister

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:38 PM IST

The minister emphasised the need for people to take precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in virus cases in some parts of the world, especially in China. He said new COVID-19 guidelines would be issued soon.

The Karnataka government will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

He, however, did not specify from which date the monitoring process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the state capital.

"We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start monitoring passengers there," Sudhakar told reporters here.

Initially, a state government release had mentioned that authorities would be screening the air passengers but the minister later clarified to the media that the flyers would only be monitored.

The state government has taken measures to send positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of emerging variants, as per the Union Health Ministry's guidelines.