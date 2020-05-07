COVID-19 | Karnataka shows the way how to tackle the migrant crisis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Karnataka has shown the Centre the way on the ticklish issue of migrant workers. If the BS Yediyurappa government implements its policy towards migrants effectively this could give the Centre a template to follow in other states as well.

Since May 1, the Indian Railways pressed into service special trains to take migrant workers stranded in different metros and towns across the country to their home states. Tens of thousands of migrant workers left Karnataka and many more were waiting for their turn to leave. However, on May 5, the Yediyurappa government cancelled all special trains from Karnataka. The Chief Minister took this decision after meeting a delegation of businessmen from the construction segment. The delegates informed the CM that the exodus of migrant workers would adversely affect the construction activities, which had just opened up following the Centre easing the lockdown norms.

On May 6, the state government announced a Rs 1610 crore relief package, largely aimed at migrant workers and other hardest-hit workers in the unorganised sector. The scheme promises to pay workers — including drivers, washermen, barbers and flower growers — up to Rs 5,000 a month within a week through DBT.

The Congress’ reaction was fast and furious. State Congress leader DK Shivakumar objected to the cancellation of the special trains and alleged that the migrant workers were being treated as ‘bonded labourers’. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the move ‘inhuman’ and a ‘violation of fundamental rights’.

There might be an argument in Congress’ claim that Rs 5,000 is too little to survive in metros such as Bengaluru — but, rather than out rightly rejecting the idea, the grand old party should aim at extracting a better deal for migrant workers.

At a press conference held on May 6, Yediyurappa said that thousands of migrant workers had agreed to stay back and return to work.

The Karnataka model can be replicated by the Centre if glitches are removed and the deal is sweetened. The Opposition, primarily the Congress, should exercise patience in the interest of migrant workers and the larger interest of the nation. It should not oppose for the sake of it.

It is shocking that the Centre has no data on stranded migrant workers — details of which came to light after an RTI was filed with the Chief Labour Commissioner. The Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979, requires contractors to issue every inter-state migrant a passbook. If only this law was enforced, today the states and the Centre would have had a relatively comprehensive database, which could have helped plan relief measures.

A recent CRISIL report pegs the total number of Indian workforce at 465 million — of this, 415 million is in the informal sector. A large percentage of this workforce comprises of migrant workers. There are an estimated 100 million migrant workers in India.

According to Economic Survey 2016-17, an analysis of railway passengers’ data estimates annual interstate movement of migration movement at 9 million since 2011. A conservative projection would show that it would take at least 9,000 train services to transport 9 million migrant workers. Adding to the constraints is that the special trains have to follow social distancing and cannot ply at full capacity.

The enormous financial and logistical challenge this poses can be avoided — and the Yediyurappa government has showed how. The Centre should take a cue from the Karnataka model, and refine it further by making the terms more attractive for migrant workers to prepare for post-lockdown economic activities.

The mass movement of migrant workers needs to be avoided — because even if they go to their home states now, in a few weeks or months they are expected to return to the host cities/towns for employment. If governments can persuade migrant workers to remain where they are it’s a win-win situation for all.