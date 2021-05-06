COVID-19: Karnataka reports 49,058 fresh cases,138 deaths

Image: Shutterstock

Karnataka's active caseload breached five lakh with 49,058 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday, while the toll stood at 17,212 with 328 deaths, the health department said.

According to the department bulletin, the infection count is now 17,90,104 whereas there are 5,17,075 active cases in the state.

With 18,943 discharges on Thursday, 12,55,797 people have been discharged so far.

Bengaluru urban district alone reported 23,706 fresh infections and 139 fatalities.

The city has so far reported 8,87,086 infections and 7,145 deaths.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There were 3,32,732 active cases.

Mysuru and Tumakuru emerged as the next major hotspots in Karnataka with 2,531 and 2,418 infections and 18 and 14 fatalities respectively.

According to the bulletin, 1,652 infections were reported in Kalaburagi, 1,526 in Udupi, 1,503 in Hassan, 1,191 in Dakshina Kannada, 963 in Bengaluru Rural and 922 in Ballari.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 infections.

A total of 1,64,441 tests were done on Thursday, including 1,53,370 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the tally to 2.65 crore, the department added.