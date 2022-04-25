Karnataka reintroduces mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

The Karnataka government announced on April 25 that wearing face masks will once again be compulsory in all public places, including at workplace and public transport.
The Karnataka government had lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in view of the declining number of fresh infections being reported daily on February 28, 2022. However, cases are on the rise again in several states across the country, including Haryana, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu; Karnataka too has seen a slight rise in daily infections. This necessitated the state to reintroduce the mask mandate.
A statement released by the Karnataka government read: “Whereas, the above-mentioned states have reintroduced mask mandate with penalty for non-compliance. As a proactive step to minimize the upsurge of COVID-19 cases, this order is being issued as per the recommendations of the State COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee.”
Not only has the Karnataka government made face covering or mask-wearing mandatory in all public places, it has also made spitting in public places a punishable offence attracting a fine as prescribed by the local authorities.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
Further, individuals must maintain social distancing by keeping a minimum two-feet distance in public places, the order added.
The new COVID-19 guidelines were issued by Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai’s government amid fourth wave concerns.
Karnataka added 60 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on April 24, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934; most of the cases were reported from the Bengaluru Urban district at 57. At present, there are 1,676 active cases in the state and the positivity rate stands at 0.72 percent.
Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here