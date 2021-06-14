COVID-19: Karnataka logs 6,835 new cases, 120 deaths

Source: Reuters

Karnataka on Monday logged 6,835 fresh cases and 120 deaths, taking the infection count to 27,71,969 and toll to 33,033, the health department said.

The state has 1,72,141 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 25,66,774 with the recovery of 15,409 people today.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.56 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 1.75 per cent, the department said.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 1,470 new cases. However, there were 12 fatalities in the city. The decline in fatalities is steep as the city had reported 276 deaths on June 1.

The state capital has so far reported 11,98,158 positive cases and 15,319 deaths. There were 85,044 active cases.

Mysuru district remained the second major COVID hotspot with 670 new cases on Monday, while it was on top in terms of fatalities with 25 deaths.

According to the health bulletin, there were 648 fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada, 507 in Hassan, 386 in Tumakuru, 353 in Shivamogga, 256 in Mandya, 204 in Uttara Kannada, 203 in Ballari, 200 in Davangere, 195 in

Chitradurga, 191 in Belagavi and 185 in Chikkamagaluru.

New COVID-19 cases were reported in other districts as well including Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi and Vijayapura.

The department said there were 10 deaths each in Davangere and Dharwad, six each in Shivamogga, Ballari and Dakshina Kannada, five each in Belagavi and Haveri.

Fatalities were reported in 17 other districts also while there were zero deaths due to COVID in Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Gadag and Ramanagara.

According to the bulletin, the state conducted 1,49,742 COVID tests, which is 20,000 higher than Sunday.

These include 1,17,914 RT-PCR tests and other methods. So far 3.18 crore tests were done cumulatively.

As many as 1.71 crore inoculations have been achieved in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine including 1,23,262 on Monday.