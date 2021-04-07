COVID-19 | Just 11% say social distancing, wearing masks practised in their area: LocalCircles Survey

Just 11% say social distancing and wearing masks are practised in their area:, a LocalCircles Survey reveals.

Coronavirus cases in India are constantly rising with Maharashtra taking the lead, followed by Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh amongst other states.

The Health Secretary of India has been reiterating that urgent action must be taken while Niti Aayog member VK Paul has described the ongoing situation as going from “bad to worse” as daily cases in the month of March alone reached nearly nine-fold, with a three-fold rise in daily deaths.

Citizens on the LocalCircles platform have been regularly reporting about people in their area, district, or city becoming complacent towards following Covid protocols, especially towards social distancing and mask-wearing, and even if people had a mask with them, it rarely covered their mouth and the nose. Also, many reports were received about how rallies and public meetings are being held in poll-bound states, including private and public events, markets that rarely have any social distancing or mask-wearing compliance.

LocalCircles has conducted another survey to understand how people are following social distancing and mask-wearing norms as cases. The survey received more than 33,000 responses from citizens located in 319 districts of India. Approximately 42 percent of the respondents were from Tier 1 districts, 27 percent from Tier 2 districts and 31 percent were from Tier 3, 4 and rural districts of the country.

-Only 11 percent citizens feel that there is good compliance with social distancing norms and wearing mask in their area, district or city

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

-Only 29 percent citizens say mask compliance is good in their area, district, or city

-Only 11 percent citizens say social distancing compliance is good in their area, district, or city

-74 percent citizens feel that there is effective compliance to wearing mask at the vaccination center/location; 44 percent say compliance to social distancing norms is effective

-44 percent citizens say social distancing compliance is good at the vaccination centers; 74 percent citizens say mask compliance is good.

-44 percent citizens feel that there is effective compliance to wearing a mask when traveling by flights or at airports, trains or at railway stations, buses or at bus stands. Only 15 percent said compliance to social distancing norms is effective.

-Only 15 percent citizens say social distancing compliance is good when traveling at airports, railway stations, or bus stands; 44 percent citizens say mask compliance is good

Survey Demographics

There are 33,000+ responses received from citizens residing in 319 districts of India. 69 percent respondents were men while 31 percent respondents were women. 42 percent respondents were from tier 1, 27 percent from tier 2 and 31 percent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts. The survey was conducted via LocalCircles platform and all participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey.