COVID-19 jabs in short supply, Gujarat delays vaccination drive

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group in Gujarat has been delayed due to a shortage of doses but vaccination of those aged 45 continues, CNN-News18 reported on April 29.

In Phase 3 of the country-wide vaccine drive that begins on May 1, all Indian citizens above the age of 18 will be eligible for the shot. Registration for the same opened on the CoWin portal.

States and private hospitals have been permitted to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers but there are doubts if sufficient doses will be available to vaccinate a larger chunk of the population from May 1.

