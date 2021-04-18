COVID-19 jab scarcity: Odisha halts vaccination at 1,035 sites

File image of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: Patnaik in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of intermittent supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the state which is creating a challenge in meeting the demand

Facing acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Odisha government halted its inoculation drive on April 17 at more than 1,000 session sites, including in the hotspot Nuapada district, a senior health department official said.

The states vaccine stocks will be exhausted in two days, Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi said.

Only 56,472 people were given jabs at 465 session sites on April 17, against 91,195 who had been vaccinated in 781 centres the previous day, he said, adding that the state has so far vaccinated 49,58,447 people.

Panigrahi said that the vaccination drive could not be taken up in rural Odisha due to the scarcity of Covishield stocks. Covaxin is only being administered in Bhubaneswar, while the rest of Odisha gets only Covishield.

Vaccination in all session sites in Koraput, Nuapada and Jharsuguda, as well as the urban areas of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri has been stopped due to the non-availability of doses, he said.

These 10 districts, which share borders with other states, have been the worst hit during the second wave of COVID-19 in Odisha.

A senior official in the Health and Family Welfare department said Odisha has planned a total 427 session sites in 1,500 centres. But no session site has been planned in the districts of Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Subarnapur.

Earlier in the day Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of intermittent supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the state which is creating a challenge in meeting the demand in Odisha.

Patnaik had earlier sought 25 lakh vaccine doses to increase the daily vaccination target to 3 lakh a day in Odisha.