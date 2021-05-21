COVID-19 jab drive | Weekly vaccination numbers recorded 10-week low, shortage of vaccine in 18-44 category

Shilpa Medicare, via its subsidiary, has entered into a three-year agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for production-supply of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from its integrated biologics R&D-cum-manufacturing unit in Dharwad, Karnataka (Representative image: Sputnik V)

Weekly vaccination recorded a ten week-low figure, dipping below one crore this week for the first time since early March, dropping to just around 93 lakh.

This is an over 60 percent drop from the highest weekly vaccination figure that the country had achieved between April 3-9, at 2.47 crore jabs. Also, out of the 93 lakh jabs given between May 15 and 21, nearly half of them were accounted for by the 18-44 age group for whom vaccination was opened on May 1.

Despite huge demand with over six crore 18+ population registering for the same, there has been a shortage of vaccines in this category with only 94 lakh in all getting the jab so far. Cyclone Tauktee has also impacted the vaccination drives this week in both Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, demand has plummeted for the second dose in the 45+ category as well as the other priority groups this week. From 67 lakh second jabs given in week May 8-14, little over 16 lakh second jabs were given (only 18 percent of total vaccinations) in May 15-21 week, after the government had last week doubled the interval between two jabs of Covishield to 12-16 weeks.

Senior government officials meanwhile said vaccination numbers will improve from June with supplies improving, the number of active cases falling and hence freeing up hospital staff for more sessions for vaccination duties, and some states easing the lockdown measures from June which could encourage more people to freely step out for getting the jabs.

“We are expecting 30 crore vaccines to be supplied to the Centre and States by the two vaccine manufacturers over the next 70 days till July 31. This means there is capability to vaccinate over 40 lakh people daily till July as per the highest daily figure hit in April,” a senior government official has told News18.

It, however, there is no clear information on how many out of these 30 crore vaccines will go to the states till July for the 18-44 age group, the section which is seeing the most demand.

Centre has so far said states would receive 4.9 crore vaccine doses from the manufacturers till end of June for 18-44 group while nearly 5.5 crore doses will come to Centre till June 15 for states for 45+ group.