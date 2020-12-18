MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 is world war, has spread like wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines: SC

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that any decision to impose curfew or lockdown must be announced long in advance so that people may know and make provisions for their livelihood.

PTI
December 18, 2020 / 06:36 PM IST
Supreme Court of India (SC).

Supreme Court of India (SC).

The Supreme Court December 18 said that COVID-19 pandemic has spread like a wild fire in the country due to lack of implementation of guidelines and standard operating procedure (SoPs) issued to contain it. Terming it as a world war against COVID-19, the apex court said that due to the unprecedented pandemic everybody in the world is suffering one way or the other.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that any decision to impose curfew or lockdown must be announced long in advance so that people may know and make provisions for their livelihood.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that frontline health care workers including doctors and nurses are already exhausted physically and mentally due to tireless work for eight months and some mechanism may be needed to give them intermittent rest.

It said every state must act vigilantly and work with the Centre harmoniously in this pandemic time. It is the time to rise to the occasion. Safety and health of the citizens must be the first priority, rather than any other considerations, the bench said.

The top court passed a slew of directions for implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs across the country.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court
first published: Dec 18, 2020 06:36 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India sees a growth-oriented Budget 2021

The Market Podcast | Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India sees a growth-oriented Budget 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.