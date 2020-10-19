COVID-19 infection being 'effectively contained', positivity rate below 8% for 4th day: Govt

India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below 8 percent for four days, demonstrating that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained, the Union health ministry said on Monday. This has been brought about by a high level of comprehensive countrywide testing, it said.

The country's cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.94 percent and is on a continuous decline, the ministry said in a statement.

"As evidence has revealed, higher numbers of testing on a sustained basis have aided in bringing down the positivity rate. The decline in the cumulative positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained," it said.

"Higher testing across wide regions leads to early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely and effective treatment in homes/facilities and in hospitals for the severe cases. These measures in tandem eventually lead to lower mortality rate," it added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The total number of tests for the detection of coronavirus infection has crossed 9.5 crore so far, according to the ministry.

The average daily positivity rate for the third week of October is 6.13 percent, the statement said.

"This is a result of a successful test, track, trace, treat and technology strategy of the Central government effectively followed by states and UTs," it underlined.

The ministry said the country has been reporting a steady decline in active cases.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day on Monday. There are 7,72,055active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 10.23 percent of the total caseload, according to ministry data updated at 8 am.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 66,63,608, thereby enhancing the difference with respect to active cases, the ministry said.

A total of 66,399 patients recovered and were discharged the previous day, while 55,722 new infections were reported. The national recovery rate has progressed to88.26 percent, it said.

According to the statement, 79 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra is the biggest contributor with more than 11,000 recoveries in a day, followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries each, the statement said.

The ministry said 81 percent of the 55,722 new cases are from the 10 states and UTs.

With more than 9,000 fresh infections, Maharashtra continues to report a very high number of cases, followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases each, it said.

A total of 579 case fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours. After 90 days, the daily deaths recorded are below 600, the ministry said.

Of these, nearly 83 percent are concentrated in the 10 states and UTs. More than 25 percent of the latest fatalities are from Maharashtra (150 deaths).

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 75,50,273with a single-day spike of 55,722 infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,14,610 with 579 fatalities, the ministry data showed.