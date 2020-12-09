PlusFinancial Times
COVID-19: India's cumulative tests inch closer to 15 crore

The cumulative COVID-19 national positivity rate stands at 6.50 percent as on date. The daily positivity rate is just 3.14 percent. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate, the Health Ministry said.

PTI
Dec 9, 2020 / 04:37 PM IST
Source: Reuters

An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily for detection of COVID-19 has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is following a downward trajectory, as India's cumulative tests near 15 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The cumulative COVID-19 national positivity rate stands at 6.50 percent as on date. The daily positivity rate is just 3.14 percent. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate, the ministry said.

Nineteen states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average.

The ongoing trend of contraction of India's total active cases continues. The active caseload of the country stands at 3,78,909 which comprises 3.89 percent of the total infections reported so far.

The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. A net decline of 4,957 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

A total of 32,080 persons were found positive in a span of 24 hours while India has registered 36,635 new recoveries during the same period.

Keeping in line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday taking the total tests done so far for detection of COVID-19 to 14,98,36,767.

The testing capacity of the country has grown to 15 lakh tests per day, the ministry said.

India's testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,220 labs across the country.

"An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the ministry underlined.

The cumulative national positivity rate stands at 6.50 percent as on date. The daily positivity rate is just 3.14 percent. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest cumulative testing with more than 2 crore tests. Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are among the states with highest cumulative testing with more than 1 crore tests.

The recovery rate has also increased to 94.66 percent. Total recoveries have surpassed 92 lakh on Wednesday.

Of the new recovered cases, 76.37 percent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,365 newly recovered cases. A total of 4,735 people recovered in Kerala in a span of 24 hours followed by 3,307 in Delhi.

Of the new cases, 75.11 percent are from 10 states and UTs, the ministry said.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,032. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,026 new cases. A total of 402 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states and UTs account for 76.37 percent of new deaths. Delhi saw the maximum casualties (57). Maharashtra and West Bengal follow with 53 and 49 daily deaths, respectively.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to  97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #Health Ministry #India
first published: Dec 9, 2020 03:45 pm

