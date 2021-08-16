COVID-19 | India's cumulative inoculation crosses 55 crore-mark

[Representative image:: AP]

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 55 crore-mark on Monday, Union health ministry's data revealed.



Let's get vaccinated! समस्त देशवासियों को 55 करोड़ वैक्सीनेशन पूर्ण होने की बधाई। आइए टीका लगवाएं और कोरोना से लड़ाई को और मज़बूत करें। pic.twitter.com/JZnS6R2gTO — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 16, 2021

"In record-breaking progress, India administers 55 crore #COVID19 vaccines. Let's strengthen India's fight against Coronavirus. Let's get vaccinated!" Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

According to the CoWin data, more than 77 lakh vaccine doses were administered on August 16 as of 7:30 pm.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark, 29 days more to reach 30 crore. India took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It surpassed the 54 crore-mark on August 14.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched the vaccination drive for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

