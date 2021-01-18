COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: 2.24 lakh beneficiaries given coronavirus vaccine so far in India

Representative Image

A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far in India. Of these, a total of 447 adverse events were reported following immunisation (AEFI), the Union Health Ministry said on day two of the nationwide vaccination drive on January 17.

The six states where the vaccination drive was carried out on the second day of the drive are Andhra Pradesh (308 sessions), Arunachal Pradesh (14 sessions), Karnataka (64 sessions), Kerala (one session), Manipur (one session), and Tamil Nadu (165 sessions), he said.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines -- Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India -- for emergency use in the country. The country began the vaccination drive on January 16.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> The second day of the immunisation drive against COVID-19 saw the Health Secretary being administered the vaccine as the total number to get the shots in Tamil Nadu crossed the 6,000 marks, with no adverse reaction reported, the government said.

> The Delhi government will take measures like counseling and formal phone calls in the coming days to raise the percentage of healthcare workers turning up for being administered COVID-19 vaccines, reported news agency PTI citing officials.

> Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive, a total of 4,319 (53 percent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across Delhi.

> There has been no case of adverse reaction or side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said. Talking to PTI, Tope also expressed confidence that "everything will be safe".

> The Uttar Pradesh government has said that the rest of the health workers in the state will get COVID-19 vaccines by January 22. A total of 20,076 healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle got their first jabs in UP on January 16.

> A national association of doctors and scientists has demanded that all data pertaining to COVID-19 vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding the administration of vaccination. In a statement issued on January 17, the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum said the Clinical Trial Phase 3 data should be evaluated in a transparent manner as and when available for India for both vaccines and the decision to grant Emergency Use Authorization may be revisited once the Phase 3 trials are completed.

(With inputs from PTI)