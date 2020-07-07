App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 India update: With one lakh fresh cases in 5 days, total tally crosses 7 lakh; deaths at over 20,000

India's coronavirus infection caseload stands at 7,19,665, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
India's COVID-19 tally raced past the seven lakh-mark with 22,252 fresh infections on July 6, five days after crossing the six lakh post. The death toll climbed to 20,160 as 467 more people succumbed to the disease, according to the Union health ministry. With this, the country has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fifth consecutive day.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 4,39,947, while there are 2,59,557 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

"Thus, around 61.13 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

Of the 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 204 are from Maharashtra, 61 from Tamil Nadu, 48 from Delhi, 29 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 22 from West Bengal, 17 from Gujarat.

Telangana and Haryana reported 11 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh nine; Andhra Pradesh seven; Jammu and Kashmir six; Rajasthan and Punjab five each; Bihar, Kerala and Odisha two each; and Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand one each.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

