Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 India update | Health ministry says 10 states account for 86% of active cases

Addressing a press briefing, Rajesh Bhushan, the officer on special duty in the Health Ministry, said two of the most affected states are Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu which are contributing to 50 percent of the total active cases (154,134 active cases).

PTI

As the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 9-lakh mark on July 14, the Health Ministry said 86 percent of the total active cases were recorded in 10 states of the country.

Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Assam are the other affected states that contribute to 36 percent of the total active cases (111,068 active cases)

Close

Bhushan also said that the total recovered cases of COVID-19 are about 1.8 times the number of active cases.

On COVID testing, he said that 22 states are currently performing more than 140 tests per day per million population.

Responding to a question on the fatality rate, he said the national COVID-19 fatality rate is 2.6 percent and it is coming down rapidly.

"Compared to the global case, fatality rate it is significantly lower," he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 06:25 pm

