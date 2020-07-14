App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 India update: Cases cross 9 lakh; death toll climbs to 23,727

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727 with 553 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday showed.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

With 28,498 fresh cases recorded in a day, India's COVID-19 tally breached the nine-lakh mark on July 14, just three days after it crossed the eight-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727 with 553 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday showed.

Of the total instances of the infection, the number of recoveries stood at 5,71,459, leaving 3,11,565 cases active. The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

"Thus, around 63.02 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The march of coronavirus infection in the country has picked up pace with the number of cases increasing by more than 26,000 for the fifth consecutive day. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh and just 56 days more to go past the nine-lakh mark.

Of the 553 deaths reported in 24 hours, 193 are from Maharashtra, 73 from Karnataka, 66 from Tamil Nadu, 40 from Delhi, 37 from Andhra Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 21 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Bihar, 15 from Rajasthan, 10 each from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Telangana has reported nine fatalities followed by Jammu and Kashmir eight, Haryana seven, Odisha six, Punjab five, Jharkhand and Goa three each, Kerala and Uttarakhand two each, while Assam and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have recorded one death each.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 11:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #Health Ministry #India

