COVID-19 India update | 78% decline in daily cases since May peak, situation stabilising: Centre

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST
Representational image

Citing the sustained decline in daily coronavirus cases being reported and the slump in the weekly positivity rate, the Government of India on June 11 said the COVID-19 situation in the country appears to be stabilising.

There has been a decrease of about 74 percent in the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate since the highest such rate was reported between April 30 and May 6, 2021, at 21.6 percent.

A decline of almost 78 percent has been witnessed in the daily new COVID-19 cases being reported since the highest reported peak in daily cases on May 7, 2021, in the wake of the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic.

However, the Centre reiterated that this does not mean people become casual about the pandemic situation. The need to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and observe social distancing norms remains of primary importance.

Breaking the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus will ensure lesser strain on health infrastructure and better quality of care.

The Centre then went on to emphasize the importance of reducing COVID-19 vaccine wastage to ensure enhanced vaccination. Notably, since January 16, 2021, India has successfully administered over 24 crore coronavirus vaccine doses.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #India COVID-19 situation
first published: Jun 11, 2021 05:41 pm

