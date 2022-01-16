COVID-19 | India records 271,202 new cases over past 24 hours

People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. (Representative image: Reuters)

India recorded 271,202 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in its latest update on January 16. With this the number of infections attributed to the Omicron variant has risen to 7,743, an increase of 28.17 percent from the previous day.

The country’s active caseload stands at 1,550,377 (15 lakh) at 4.18 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 16.28 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 13.69 percent.

The recovery rate is at 94.51 percent, with 138,331 recoveries reported over the last 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recovered from the illness to 35,085,721.

India has administered 156.76 crore vaccine doses under the country-wide inoculation drive. The country has conducted 70.24 crore tests so far. Of these, 1,665,404 (16.65 lakh) were done over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.