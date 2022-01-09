COVID-19 | India records 159,632 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest in 224 days

People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. (Representative image: Reuters)

India has recorded 159,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry update on January 9. This is the highest addition of cases in 224 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The country's India's active caseload currently stands at 590,611, the highest in around 197 days. A total of 165,553 infections were reported on May 29 last year. The death toll climbed to 483,790 with 327 fresh fatalities.

Of the total cases, Omicron infections number at 3,623 with an addition of 552 new cases across 27 states and UTs so far. Out of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered.

Maharashtra has most Omicron infections with 1009 cases. It was followed by Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Rajasthan (373), Kerala (333), Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (185), Haryana (123), Telangana (123) and Uttar Pradesh (113).

There were 40,863 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 34,453,603 (3.44 crore).

Active cases stand at 1.66 percent, while the recovery rate currently is at 96.98 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 10.21 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 6.77 percent.

On the inoculation front, 151.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India so far and 69 crore total tests have been conducted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9 afternoon, news agency ANI said quoting government sources.

The meeting scheduled at 4.30 pm, comes a day after Election Commission of India announced the schedule of assembly elections in five states to be held in February-March.

Meanwhile, the feature to book online slots for a "precautionary dose" of COVID-19 vaccine, through the government's CoWIN platform, was enabled on January 8.

The precautionary dose, which will be the third dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, will be administered from January 10 onwards.

"The feature for online appointments for Precaution Dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60+) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit http://cowin.gov.in," tweeted IAS officer Vikas Sheel, who is the Mission Director of Centre's National Health Mission.

As per details shared by the government last month, all frontline and healthcare workers, along with the 60-plus population with comorbidities will be eligible for the additional jab. However, a minimum time period of 39 weeks should have lapsed since the date when the second dose was administered to them.

Those eligible for the precautionary dose are not required to register themselves again on the CoWIN portal or app, the Union health ministry clarified earlier in the day. They can either use the platform to book vaccination slots, or directly walk in at the vaccination centres to receive the jab.

(With inputs from PTI)