COVID-19: India records 11,067 new cases, 94 fresh fatalities

(Image: Reuters)

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 new infections, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,55,252 with 94 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,61,608 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.27 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,41,511 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.30 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,33,24,655 samples have been tested up to February 9 with 7,36,903 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 94 new fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 19 from Kerala, 8 from Punjab and 6 from West Bengal.

A total of 1,55,252 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,360 from Maharashtra followed by 12,391 from Tamil Nadu, 12,241 from Karnataka, 10,882 from Delhi, 10,215 from West Bengal, 8,691 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,160 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.