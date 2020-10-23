COVID-19 India impact | Ravan effigy makers see a drop in sales

Artists, who are heavily reliant on the creation of traditional Ravan effigies, are now deeply affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as Dushera celebration remain muted this year.

For those like M Khan, or better known as Raju Bhai of Kanpur, who is used to making 60 to 70 effigies of Ravan over the last decades, COVID-19 changed this as he produced only three this year due to curtailed celebrations, ANI reported.

The 10th day of Sharad Navaratri is usually celebrated as Dusshera or Vijaya Dashami. It is celebrated across the country with great fervour. Traditionally, celebrations include the burning of Ravan effigies in open fields to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

As easing of restrictions regarding the holding of Ramlila came to late leaving Raju and artists with little time to prepare these effigies.

Speaking to news outlet, Raju said, "Three generations of my family have been in the business of making Ravan effigies. I have been working for Ramlilas conducted in Uttar Pradesh while my brother has been procuring orders for Ramlilas in Uttarakhand. This year, I was forced to pull a rickshaw due to lack of orders."

The confusion amid the effigy makers over government-mandated guidelines left most of them with little time to prepare for the making of effigies.

"This year for the most part we did not receive any orders. But suddenly after the government allowed Ramlilas, we received orders in plenty but had no time to fulfil it. We too wanted to fulfil the orders, but right now it's not possible because it takes a lot of time to dry out an effigy and put fireworks in it. With Dusshera fast approaching, I could only make two-three effigies," Raju added.

According to Raju, he begins working on effigies months in advance. This is to make sure that they can be delivered in time. However, pre-orders for them had been drastically reduced this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.