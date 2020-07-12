COVID-19 in Maharashtra Raj Bhavan: 14 test positive, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari goes into isolation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari went into self-isolation on July 11 after at least 14 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan.

According to CNN News18, the staff working in close proximity to Governor Koshyari have tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. After this, the governor isolated himself. He will go for a COVID-19 test in a few days, it said.

According to the report, results for 55 out of 100 tests have come. Of these, 14 have tested positive for COVID-19. All the 14 people are asymptomatic while most of them are stable.

The first case was of a junior electrical engineer a few days ago.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to news agency ANI, at least 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan is the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra. It is located in the capital city of Mumbai.

The coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday with 1,308 new patients found, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 39 patients died, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the financial capital of the country to 5,241.

(With inputs from PTI)