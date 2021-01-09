COVID-19 in Delhi: 519 fresh cases, 12 deaths; positivity rate 0.65%

Delhi recorded 519 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the third time the daily incidences count stood above the 500-mark in January, even as the positivity rate remained much below one per cent. The infection tally in the city stood at 6.29 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,666, they said.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past several days, indicating improvement in the pandemic situation here.

On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases, respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded.

These 519 new cases came out the 80,275 tests conducted the previous day, including 45,079 RT-PCR tests and 35,196 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Saturday stood at 3,683, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 per cent.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,29,801.