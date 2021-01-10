COVID-19 in Delhi: 399 fresh cases, 12 more deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.51%

Delhi recorded 399 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.51 percent, authorities said. The case tally in the city has gone past 6.30 lakh and the death toll due to the viral disease has mounted to 10,678, they said.

This month, 585 coronavirus cases were reported on January 1, 494 on January 2, 424 on January 3, 384 on January 4, 442 on January 5, 654 on January 6, 486 on January 7, 444 on January 8 and 519 on Saturday.

The tally of active cases dropped to 3,468 from 3,683 the previous day, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.51 percent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city has been witnessing less than 1,000 fresh cases per day for the last 15 days.

"The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has improved a lot and it is now under control," he said.

On December 29 and 30 last year, the city had recorded 703 and 677 fresh coronavirus cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were reported.

The 399 new cases came out of the 77,600 tests conducted the previous day, including 45,116 RT-PCR tests and 32,484 rapid-antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,30,200 in the city, while the recovery rate is over 97 percent.

According to the bulletin, of the total number of 12,115 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,677 are vacant.

The number of tests done per million was over 4.9 lakh as on Saturday while the total number of tests conducted stood at over 93 lakh.