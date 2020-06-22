COVID-19 impact | Will Favipiravir approval help Glenmark Pharma catch up with peers?

Glenmark Pharma's domestic sales may get a boost in the near term as the company has received approval for manufacturing and marketing of Favipiravir.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved use of favipiravir only for emergency use in treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 infection.

The drug is expected to increase the company's visibility among doctors and patients, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Glenmark Pharma has launched the medicine under the brand name FabiFlu, priced at Rs 103 per tablet. The company has started manufacturing favipiravir and will release it in the market in a few days, giving it first mover advantage.

Debt, high expenditure on research and development, and challenges in the US business have hurt Glenmark Pharma's stock price.

The Glenmark stock is the only one in the pharma sector which is trading 20 percent lower than its year-ago level, though its share price doubled during the lockdown, the report said.