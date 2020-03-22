COVID-19 impact: Virus clears out Goa’s once crowded beaches

Preeti Verma Lal

Forlorn. Abandoned. Deserted. This is a Goa no one has ever seen. Or imagined. Padlocks and ‘Closed’ signboard hang at pubs where once people jostled to get in. Casinos sit wistfully on the blue of the Mandovi river. Shutters are down at malls and thick curtains drawn on the silver screen in cinemas. Restaurants are open but vacant chairs and unread menus wait for happier days. Beaches are unoccupied and shacks shut. There’s no oompah beat of the drum and no hawker peddling his wares on the beaches. Goa, a state that leans heavily on tourism to keep the coffers jingling is suddenly sleepy.

Dabolim, the state’s sole international airport, speaks the quietude. The usually crowded airport now resonates only with the hastened footsteps of workers/staff who have to return home after the government ordered closure of pubs, schools, malls, boat cruises, spas, casinos, and weekly bazaars. On Friday, March 20, 2020, Indigo only operated 13 of its everyday 32 flights out of Goa, Spice 12 of 15, GoAir 2 of its 5 scheduled flights. All airlines flew with less than 50 percent load capacity.

“Flying an aircraft with 30 persons of the total 189 seats is not financially feasible, hence we have to combine flights. With the government imposing a blanket ban on commercial international airlines from operating to India for a week from March 22 the days ahead are certainly not rosy. There are no new bookings except people who want to return home” an airline’s marketing official said on conditions of anonymity.

The worst hit is the state’s charter flights that bring in mostly Russians, Scandinavians and British who flock every year to escape harsh winters. According to the state’s Department of Tourism, while a domestic tourist’s average duration of stay in 5 days, a foreigner’s minimum stay is 9 days. But the charter passengers usually stay longer, a few extending to 3 months.

In financial year (FY) 2018-19, 813 charter flights landed in Goa and around 4 lakh foreigners visited the state. Though the current data is not available, more than 50 flights from Russia, the UK, Iran and Poland have withdrawn their trip to Goa. This includes 15 flights from Russia and 4 from the UK. Though April is usually the end of the foreign tourist arrival, around 8,000-10,000 tourists from the UK and Russia will not be arriving because of the scare and cancellation of charters.

“Not that things were better before the COVID-19. With the collapse of Thomas Cook, the arrival of foreign tourists was down 20-30 percent YoY,” Savio Messias, President, Travel & Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) told moneycontrol.com.

The apex body representing the hotel & travel trade in Goa, TTAG comprises nearly 800 members including hoteliers, travel agents, tour operators, airlines and other allied bodies. Caught in the flurry of COVID-19, Messias says he is unable to quantify the loss right now or predict the future scenario with unprecedented cancellations of flight/hotel bookings.

While Dabolim airport sits in silence, travel agents are inundated with cancellation/refund requests. Siddhesh Mahambre, Managing Director, Vinsan Travel Assistance Bureau, says it is the worst Goa tourism has ever seen. Worse than demonetisation, Mahambre insists. Specialising in inbound & outbound tours, air ticketing, excursions and trails, his agency arranged 40-45 departures a month, with numbers soaring during April-May, the peak season for outbound travel for Goans.

“There has been no fresh booking in the past 7 days and nearly 95 percent of all pre-booked tours have been cancelled. Though a few airlines are offering travel vouchers valid for 365 days, but getting refunds has become very tedious. Most international airlines are not offering refunds unless the flight is cancelled. Due to heavy rush at airlines’ call centres, the waiting time is now 6-7 hours. Goa tourism is badly affected and right now, it is merely a wait-and watch game,” Mahambre added

As a direct consequence of flight cancellation is the despair in the hotel industry. Most hotels - from 5-stars to budget accommodation - have witnessed a drastic drop in occupancy. Says Anil Patodia, CMD, The Byke Hospitality, “Between November and May, the occupancy rate at our Byke Old Anchor Resort in Goa is usually more than 80 percent. However, because of the present scenario the occupancy is less than 20 percent and is expected to drop further. The drop accelerated after more than 70 percent of all Russian charter bookings had to be cancelled. Numerous refunds have been processed for offline bookings and many have been rescheduled as per the guests convenience.”

While most hotels are slashing tariff to lure locals and foreigners who have not yet left the state but Byke Old Anchor Beach Resort (Goa) has decided against tariff cut.

Locals are calling the COVID-19 impact the worst ever. With the Chief Minister Mr Pramod Sawant and and Health Minister Mr Vishwajit Rane specifically urging people to refrain from travelling to Goa, it will be long before the airport starts buzzing, the shacks reopen and oompah beat of the drum resonates in the pubs. It might be a very long wait.