COVID-19 impact | SC asks Centre to relax UPSC candidates' age limit to give them second chance

The Centre has been requested by the Supreme Court to consider waiving off the age limit as a qualifying criterion for all those aspirants whose 2020 UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam attempt was the final one. Keeping the unusual circumstances in mind due to the coronavirus pandemic, the court asked the Centre to consider this proposition as a one-time measure only.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju representing the Centre said he would present this to the authorities concerned and file a response on February 9.

Three days back on February 5, the Centre had allowed candidates for a second shot at the UPSC exam. But it was only applicable for those who were within the age limit.

Petitioners, however, wished for a relaxation of age as well, arguing that it would otherwise affect candidates from marginalised communities. The court was also informed that if the age limit was relaxed there would be only 2,236 additional candidates.

The apex court, empathising with the plight of the candidates, asked the Centre 'to not be rigid'. It also made it very clear that this would be a one-time measure only and no precedent would be set ahead for any future cases.

"Though it is a policy decision, such policies should be made keeping in mind the ground realities. This is an extraordinary situation... and for some candidates (such as corona warriors) these are genuine cases. Only around 2,000-odd candidates will benefit," the court said, reported NDTV.

The civil services (preliminary) exam was scheduled for May 31 last year and was eventually held on October 4, after the UPSC told the top court the exams could not be postponed any longer.