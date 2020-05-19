App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Over thousand migrant workers gather at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

A Western Railway official said that the crowd was later dispersed. Officials also said that only those who had registered were allowed to board the train.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Over thousand migrant workers gathered near the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on May 19 before the departure of a Shramik Special train,

leading to chaos in the area for some time.

A Western Railway official said that the crowd was later dispersed. Officials also said that only those who had registered were allowed to board the train.

In a video clip of Tuesday's incident that went viral on social media, a large number of migrants were seen carrying their luggages and running towards the gate of the Bandra Terminus.

Close

The crowd started gathering in the area around 11 am, sources said.

related news

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

The Western Railway in a statement later said a Shramik Special train was scheduled for Purnia from the Bandra Terminus in which passengers registered with the state authorities were to travel.

However, many people, who were not registered and not called by the state authorities, gathered on a road and a bridge near the station, it said.

"The bonafide passengers were checked and allowed to enter the station by the state machinery. The train left the Bandra Terminus around 12 noon with 1,700 labourers and their families who were entitled to travel," said Ravinder Bhakar, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer.

The incident comes over a month after hundreds of migrant workers had assembled near the Bandra station over their demand that arrangements be made for them to return to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 08:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

Coronavirus pandemic | Rio animal shelter delivers pets home to help residents deal with COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Rio animal shelter delivers pets home to help residents deal with COVID-19

Google Search trends reveal people are looking for new ways to socialise online

Google Search trends reveal people are looking for new ways to socialise online

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.