you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact on economy: Rahul Gandhi interacts with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

The Twitter handle of the Congress party said the interaction will be streamed on their social media platforms at 9 am on April 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be seen in an interaction with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on the debilitating impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy.

The Twitter handle of the Congress party said the interaction will be streamed on their social media platforms at 9 am on April 30.

In the video message, Rahul Gandhi said: "There are a lot questions on the impact of the virus, in particular, on the economy."

Meanwhile, Rajan said: "In this situation, India can find opportunities, for its industry, for its supply chains."

related news

In the video, Gandhi asks Rajan, as to how much money will be needed to help the poor, to which the latter says, "Approximately, 65,000 crore."

The two even had discussions on "hatred and inequality plaguing the Indian society and infrastructure today" among other things.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 10:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Raghuram Rajan #Rahul Gandhi

