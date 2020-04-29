COVID-19 impact on economy: Rahul Gandhi interacts with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be seen in an interaction with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on the debilitating impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy.



Shri @RahulGandhi will be interacting with Former RBI Governor Dr. Raghuram Rajan on the critical issues related to COVID-19 and its economic impact.

Tune in tomorrow at 9am to watch this interaction on our social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/Bi1BEwY7gL — Congress (@INCIndia) April 29, 2020

The Twitter handle of the Congress party said the interaction will be streamed on their social media platforms at 9 am on April 30.

In the video message, Rahul Gandhi said: "There are a lot questions on the impact of the virus, in particular, on the economy."

Meanwhile, Rajan said: "In this situation, India can find opportunities, for its industry, for its supply chains."

In the video, Gandhi asks Rajan, as to how much money will be needed to help the poor, to which the latter says, "Approximately, 65,000 crore."

The two even had discussions on "hatred and inequality plaguing the Indian society and infrastructure today" among other things.

