COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

Despite data collectors and researchers associated with the Union Health Ministry for the National Family Health Survey (NHFS) awaiting their pending dues, policymakers are looking to resume the work that was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Close to a dozen agencies employing field investigators numbers in the thousands were brought in by the NHFC nodal arm International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) for the survey.

On its part, IIPS told the publication that work has lagged as its office is within a containment zone in Mumbai, but it is processing the approvals "on priority".

The research companies on the other hand bemoan lock of funds as the sum is necessary for timely payment of analyst and on-field researchers. Costs are also largely towards logistics such as lodging and training, and sampling and mapping of respondents, it added.

"We have reached out to all our research partners that they will get all their dues before June 13. Today, my office has again written to all our partners that we will soon release 50 percent of their final instalment, even if the task has not been fully completed, and in lieu of the government’s announcement, we will release 20 percent of their bank guarantee," SK Singh, professor, IIPS, told the publication.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the fiscal stimulus package had announced that all government department would release pending payments immediately.

As per the memorandum of understanding signed by the IIPS and companies, dues are to be released once 50 percent of the work is completed. Under the present circumstances, 30-45 percent has been completed.

For NHFS 5, data on 67 indicators was being collated from seven lakh households. The indicators included population, household profile, marriage and fertility, family planning, contraception, maternal and child health, delivery care, vaccinations, treatment of childhood diseases, nutrition and feeding practices, anaemia, diabetes, hypertension and cancer examination.

NHFS data, which was scheduled for release in July 2020, is likely to get delayed.