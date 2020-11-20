PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact: Mumbai schools not to reopen in 2020

Schools in the rest of Maharashtra can reopen from November 23, as per the state government's order.

Moneycontrol News

In the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the authorities have decided that schools will remain closed till December 31. The schools and junior colleges across Maharashtra, including Mumbai were scheduled to reopen from November 23 for classes 9 to 12.

As per the state government's order, schools in rest of Maharashtra can reopen from November 23, a

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 01:08 pm

