COVID-19 impact: Mumbai schools not to reopen in 2020

In the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the authorities have decided that schools will remain closed till December 31. The schools and junior colleges across Maharashtra, including Mumbai were scheduled to reopen from November 23 for classes 9 to 12.
As per the state government's order, schools in rest of Maharashtra can reopen from November 23,
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 01:08 pm