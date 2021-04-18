COVID-19 impact: JEE (Main) April session postponed, revised dates to be announced later

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on April 18 that it has postponed the April session of the Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) 2021 which was scheduled for April 27, 28 and 30.

“Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main)-2021 April Session,” the NTA said.

The NTA added that the revised dates for the JEE (Main) will be announced later and “at least 15 days prior to the exam”. The announcement was made through a public notice dated April 18, 2021.

Candidates have been advised to use the extension to prepare better for the examination and practice tests on the NTA Abhyas App without venturing outside.

Latest updates will be made on the official NTA and JEE websites here and here, respectively.

In case candidates are in need of clarification, they can make contact via phone on 011-40759000 or send email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Notably, the JEE (Main) was divided into four sessions this year to “support” students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two sessions were completed in February (February 23-26) and March (March 16-18) this year.

More than 6 lakh candidates (6,20,978) appeared in Session 1 and over 5 lakh (5,56,248) appeared in Session 2.