COVID-19 impact | GJC seeks postponement of mandatory hallmarking implementation by a year

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has sought the postponement of the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts, which was set to be implemented from June 1, by one year.

The GJC has requested the mandatory hallmarking be implemented from June 2022, instead of June 1, 2021, in view of the COVID-19 situation and resultant lack of infrastructure.

The Centre had announced in November 2019 that hallmarking of gold jewellery would be mandatory from January 15, 2021. The deadline was extended to June 1, 2021 after jewellers had sought more time due to the pandemic situation.

The GJC is now saying that mandatory hallmarking must be postponed further as it has the potential to disrupt the industry and affect the livelihoods of many.

The jewellery council wrote to the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and pointed out that there is no proper infrastructure at the moment as only 33 percent of India’s districts have assaying and hallmarking (A&H) centres. This means, GJC jewellers and craftsmen in districts with no A&H centres will lose jobs and livelihood.

Out of the 733 districts in the country, only 245 districts have A&H centres (as per Bureau of Indian Standard data) and GJC urged the BIS to ensure that there is at least one A&H centre in each district in the country.

Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC, said, “There are various operational and procedural issues in relation to implementation of the mandatory requirement, which if unaddressed will create an obstacle for compliance of the hallmarking requirements.”

He added: “This will also severely affect the jewellery industry, leading to drastic consequences such as cessation of business, loss of livelihood, litigation, and unnecessary waste of time and energy. Mandatory hallmarking in its current state has the potential to affect the livelihood of millions of people and will lead to huge disruption in the century’s old jewellery business. Due to COVID-19, the jewellery business is already suffering, and mandatory hallmarking should be postponed by at least a year till the infrastructure is in place.”

GJC said in its representation that the BIS should consider setting up A&H centres within a radius of 10 km from the location of a jewellery store.

It further said: “Given the on-going COVID -19 pandemic and the fact that various parts of the country continue to be in a lockdown scenario, we understand that establishing fully functional A&H centres prior to June 1, 2021 seems highly unattainable. Hence, we recommend that the implementation of the Order is postponed to June 2022 so that the infrastructural requirements are fulfilled.”