COVID-19 impact | DGCA extends suspension of international flights until July 31

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 3 further extended the suspension on international flights until July 31.

The DGCA did, however, note that "international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on case-to-case basis".

The restriction shall not, however, apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Earlier on June 26, the aviation regulator had announced an extension of the suspension of international flight operations until July 15.

International flight operations have remained suspended for around three months now, as flights to and from the country were suspended even before the March 24 announcement of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flight operations, which were also suspended in light of the lockdown, resumed in a calibrated manner starting May 25.

The government has, however, brought back several citizens stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic. It did so by operating flights under various legs of the Vande Bharat Mission, which is at present in its fourth phase.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had last month reiterated his stance that once domestic flights are scaled up to around 55 percent of their total operation strength, the government could look at resuming international operations.