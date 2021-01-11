COVID-19 impact | Budget documents will not be printed first time since 1947

For the first time since 1947, the Budget documents will not be printed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has been given permission from both the houses to not print the documents this year, CNBC-TV18 reported. Soft copies of the Union Budget for 2021-22 will be provided to Members of Parliament (MPs).

The Ministry of Finance was of the view that it the government cannot keep over 100 people in printing press together for two weeks, due to the risk of coronavirus transmission, the news channel reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The documents have been printed every year since the Union Budget was first presented on November 26, 1947.

Every year the Ministry of Finance conducts a halwa ceremony every year to mark the beginning of the process of printing the Budget documents, where halwa is offered to the staff. The process takes place in the basement of North Block, beginning a fortnight before the Budget presentation.

On the Budget Day, finance ministers usually carry the documents to Parliament in a leather briefcase. In 2019 and 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried the documents in a traditional bahi khata.