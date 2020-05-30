COVID-19 impact | Banks fear major spike in NPAs from cab aggregator loans

Banks are likely to witness a rise in defaults from auto loans given to drivers attached to cab aggregators in the backdrop of prolonged lockdown and customers likely aversion for shared transport modes in the foreseeable future, industry officials said.

Drivers typically take a bank loan to purchase vehicles. These loans have a repayment period of around five to seven years. But with the economy and other services coming to a grinding halt due to the lockdown restrictions, cab aggregators are a troubled lot.

Banks may not feel the pain immediately on account of the moratorium extended to all term loans by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). On March 27, the RBI announced a three-month moratorium to help borrowers tide over the COVID-19 phase. This was extended recently till August in view of the lockdown extension.

For this reason, most of the repayments are under hold. But bankers said moratorium may add to the repayment burden of borrowers as the interest component continues to accrue on the outstanding loan amount during the moratorium period. This will reflect in the repayment schedule later in the form of higher EMIs (equated monthly instalments) or additional instalments.

Banks have a sizeable exposure to auto loans. According to RBI data, as on 24 April, their total outstanding for the overall vehicle loans segment stood at Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

Rising stress

A diesel Swift Dzire one of the most common cars to ply on Uber and Ola can cost anywhere above Rs 6 lakh up to Rs 8 lakh. A back of the envelop calculation shows that the EMI comes to somewhere around Rs 15,000. For commercial vehicles, the EMI tends to be higher as the tenure is lower.

Industry estimates suggest these platforms together have more than 1.5 lakh cabs in Delhi-NCR alone and the pan-India figure could be close to 3 lakh.

An email sent to Ola Cabs remained unanswered. Uber Technologies said it will not be commenting on the story at this moment.

Business model

Typically, banks assess the creditworthiness of the borrowers (cab drivers in this case) on the basis of cash flow predictions given by the taxi aggregators. Secondly, banks would be ready to extend loans since the car would remain hypothecated to the bank and the loan is secured, said a banker on condition of anonymity.

"Banks and NBFCs assess the repayment capacity of the drivers on the basis of expected number of trips, the earnings in each location etc, as portrayed by the aggregators. COVID-19 has significantly impacted the number of rides they get and hence the ability to repay (Sic)," said Bhavik Hathi, Managing Director at consultancy firm Alvarez and Marsal.

"Servicing these loans for driver partners as well as aggregator platforms which lease vehicles to drivers, would be extremely difficult given the lockdown has affected their revenue flows," said a founder of a Mumbai-based lending platform which had some exposure to cab drivers in the past but subsequently stopped that line of business.

"Most of the migrant workers have gone back to their natives, when our recovery agents contacted them most were not in a position to repay the loans they have taken," he said.

Uncertainty ahead

The lockdown has affected multiple sectors but the uncertainty around reopening of public transport is the worrying factor for cab aggregators.

"In the post-COVID-19 world, a large chunk of the original cab riders might prefer to use personal vehicles initially and hence it is expected to take three to six months for them to get back to 50 percent of their original ride volumes," said Hathi.

This problem could get worse if companies push towards remote working for their employees. This would mean a large number of executives who used to commute in cabs will not be using the service, thereby altering peak hour customer trends on these platforms.

Recovery a challenge

While repayment might be a challenge, the vehicle continues to show as an asset on the books of the lenders, which means they will not lose money on the business. But here, the challenge for banks is to track down the vehicles and sell to recover money.

In 2016-2017, a sudden fall in drivers' income had caused many Ola and Uber drivers to default in their EMI payments. Many NBFCs and banks which were actively lending to this category then had actually stopped this line of business. According to a report in The Economic Times, State Bank of India and Axis Bank both had suspended giving loans to these segments at that point.

"Drivers were promised five figure earnings at that point in time, as more people came in driver commissions were drastically reduced by the platforms, leaving the folks with hardly any ability to repay," said the banker quoted above.

He added recovering these cars was extremely difficult, some were even found left on the highways and in some cases drivers would abscond with the vehicle altogether.

"One challenge is to recover the vehicle, second is to track down the drivers, many would have gone back to their natives and the bank, in most of the cases, will not have any records of their native addresses," said Anubhav Jain, co-founder of digital lending platform Rupifi which works with online aggregators for business loans.

