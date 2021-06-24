COVID-19 impact | Andhra Pradesh govt cancels Class 10, 12 board examinations 2021

Representative image | PC-Shutterstock

The Andhra Pradesh government announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2021, state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said on June 24.

The announcement comes a day after the Andhra Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that it will be able to conduct Class 12 exams successfully as there are no reliable alternatives to assess the state board students.

The state government had said it will tentatively hold the Class 12 examination in the last week of July and the timetable would be issued shortly.

However, it decided against holding the pending AP Inter Exams and AP SSC Exams following the Supreme Court’s intervention, which had said that the government would be held responsible even if there is one related COVID-19 fatality reported.

The Supreme Court on June 24 directed the Andhra Pradesh government to file a detailed affidavit on how it will conduct physical board exams for Class 12 students, including seating plan, staff arrangements, and safety precautions amidst the pandemic.

The apex court had also asked the Andhra Pradesh government to reconsider its decision to hold state board exams, stating it would not allow AP Board Exams 2021 for intermediate and SSC students to be conducted if it was not completely satisfied.

Further hearing on the matter was supposed to be taken up on June 25.

(With agency inputs)