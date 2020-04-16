COVID-19 hotspots | 2 wards in Bengaluru removed from list, no case in 28 days

This list helps the public to take adequate precautions to break the chain and win the war against coronavirus, said Kumar.
The number of hotspot wards has come down from 34 to 32 in Bengaluru as there have been no new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in these areas in the last 28 days.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar shared the list of wards that are still COVID-19 hotspots.The 32 wards are from the seven zones across the city. These are:
|Name of Zone
|Name of ward
|Ward number
|Bommanahalli
|Singasandra
|191
|Mahadevapura
|Hagadur
|84
|Garudachar Playa
|82
|Varthuru
|149
|Hudi
|54
|Horamavu
|25
|East
|Vasanth Nagar
|93
|Lingarajapura
|49
|Jeevanbhima Nagar
|88
|Radhakrishna Temple
|18
|CV Raman Nagar
|57
|Ramaswami Palya
|62
|Matuthi Sevanagar
|59
|Domlur
|112
|Samangiram Nagar
|110
|South
|Sudhamnagar
|118
|Karisandra
|166
|Egipura
|148
|Gurappanapalya
|171
|Attiguppe
|132
|Shakambari Nagar
|179
|JP Nagar
|177
|Bapuji Nagar
|134
|Hosahalli
|124
|West
|Nagapura
|67
|Subash Nagar
|95
|Shiva Nagar
|107
|Padarayanapura
|135
|KR Market
|139
|Yelahanka
|Thanisandra
|6
|Byatarayanapura
|7
|RR Nagar
|RR Nagar
|160
Kumar dubbed the list “dynamic” and said that it had been issued to educate people. “It does not mean there will be a seal down,” he said.
This list helps the public take adequate precautions to break the chain and win the war against coronavirus, added Kumar.
Death toll in Karnataka reached to 13 as a 66-year-old man died in Bengaluru, Health Department officials told news agency PTI on April 16. The elderly patient from the city, who was coronavirus positive died on April 15 at Victoria Hospital, officials said.
"He was referred from a private hospital and was admitted in Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10," they added.
Follow our full coverage here.(With inputs from PTI)
