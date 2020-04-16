App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 hotspots | 2 wards in Bengaluru removed from list, no case in 28 days

This list helps the public to take adequate precautions to break the chain and win the war against coronavirus, said Kumar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The number of hotspot wards has come down from 34 to 32 in Bengaluru as there have been no new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in these areas in the last 28 days.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar shared the list of wards that are still COVID-19 hotspots.

The 32 wards are from the seven zones across the city. These are:
Name of ZoneName of wardWard number
BommanahalliSingasandra191
MahadevapuraHagadur84
Garudachar Playa82
Varthuru149
Hudi54
Horamavu25
EastVasanth Nagar93
Lingarajapura49
Jeevanbhima Nagar88
Radhakrishna Temple18
CV Raman Nagar57
Ramaswami Palya62
Matuthi Sevanagar59
Domlur112
Samangiram Nagar110
SouthSudhamnagar118
Karisandra166
Egipura148
Gurappanapalya171
Attiguppe132
Shakambari Nagar179
JP Nagar177
Bapuji Nagar134
Hosahalli124
WestNagapura67
Subash Nagar95
Shiva Nagar107
Padarayanapura135
KR Market139
YelahankaThanisandra6
Byatarayanapura7
RR NagarRR Nagar160

 

Close

Kumar dubbed the list “dynamic” and said that it had been issued to educate people. “It does not mean there will be a seal down,” he said.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

This list helps the public take adequate precautions to break the chain and win the war against coronavirus, added Kumar.

Death toll in Karnataka reached to 13 as a 66-year-old man died in Bengaluru, Health Department officials told news agency PTI on April 16. The elderly patient from the city, who was coronavirus positive died on April 15 at Victoria Hospital, officials said.

Coronavirus state-wise tally

"He was referred from a private hospital and was admitted in Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10," they added.

Follow our full coverage here.

(With inputs from PTI)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 12:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.