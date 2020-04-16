COVID-19 hotspots | 2 wards in Bengaluru removed from list, no case in 28 days

The number of hotspot wards has come down from 34 to 32 in Bengaluru as there have been no new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in these areas in the last 28 days.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar shared the list of wards that are still COVID-19 hotspots.

Name of Zone Name of ward Ward number Bommanahalli Singasandra 191 Mahadevapura Hagadur 84 Garudachar Playa 82 Varthuru 149 Hudi 54 Horamavu 25 East Vasanth Nagar 93 Lingarajapura 49 Jeevanbhima Nagar 88 Radhakrishna Temple 18 CV Raman Nagar 57 Ramaswami Palya 62 Matuthi Sevanagar 59 Domlur 112 Samangiram Nagar 110 South Sudhamnagar 118 Karisandra 166 Egipura 148 Gurappanapalya 171 Attiguppe 132 Shakambari Nagar 179 JP Nagar 177 Bapuji Nagar 134 Hosahalli 124 West Nagapura 67 Subash Nagar 95 Shiva Nagar 107 Padarayanapura 135 KR Market 139 Yelahanka Thanisandra 6 Byatarayanapura 7 RR Nagar RR Nagar 160

The 32 wards are from the seven zones across the city. These are:

Kumar dubbed the list “dynamic” and said that it had been issued to educate people. “It does not mean there will be a seal down,” he said.

This list helps the public take adequate precautions to break the chain and win the war against coronavirus, added Kumar.

Death toll in Karnataka reached to 13 as a 66-year-old man died in Bengaluru, Health Department officials told news agency PTI on April 16. The elderly patient from the city, who was coronavirus positive died on April 15 at Victoria Hospital, officials said.

"He was referred from a private hospital and was admitted in Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10," they added.

(With inputs from PTI)