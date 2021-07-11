COVID-19 | Home Secretary reviews situation in hill stations, tourist locations; cautions ‘blatant disregard’ of appropriate behaviour

People shop at a crowded roadside vegetable market after authorities eased restrictions following a drop in COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on June 15, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a review meeting on July 10 after media reports showed crowding at hill stations and tourists locations and raised fears of a potent third COVID-19 wave in India.

Bhalla sounded a note of caution against the “disregard of COVID-appropriate behaviour at hill stations and other tourist locations” and stressed that the second coronavirus wave “is not yet over”, PTI reported.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

“The Union Home Secretary sounded a note of caution in the wake of media reports showing blatant disregard of COVID-appropriate behaviour at hill stations and other tourist locations,” a statement read.

Bhalla noted that the second wave is “not yet over” and asked states to ensure “strict adherence to protocols such as masks, social distancing and other safe behaviour”.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The review included steps taken by states to contain COVID-19 spread at hill stations and tourist locations. He also discussed the vaccination status and overall management in West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Goa.

As per a statement, cause for concern was noted in certain districts of these states, where case positivity rate was recorded being over 10 percent – much higher than the national average.

Meanwhile, states were advised to follow the five-fold ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID Appropriate Behaviour’ strategy. They were also urged to ensure adequate health infrastructure preparedness, especially in rural, peri-urban and tribal areas; and to tackle potential future surges.

The meeting was attended by VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Director General, Indian Council for Medical Research; and Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police and Principal Secretaries (Health) of the eight states.

For full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic click here

(With inputs from PTI)