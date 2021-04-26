COVID-19: Hollywood singer Mary Millben sends video message to Joe Biden to help India

Mary Millben

Popular Hollywood singer Mary Millben has sent a video message to US President Joe Biden urging him to help India, which is grappling with the deadly second wave of coronavirus.

#India, I love you and will continue to advocate/pray for you. @POTUS, thank you for lifting the ban on raw materials to India. Good first steps. But we can do more. @JoeBiden. Part 1. Part 2 in thread

Applauding Biden for prioritising Americans in the coronavirus vaccination distribution, Milben, who is a big fan of Indian culture and its people, said the US is headed to better days, but in India the days worsen.