MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19: Hollywood singer Mary Millben sends video message to Joe Biden to help India

Applauding Biden for prioritising Americans in the coronavirus vaccination distribution, Milben, who is a big fan of Indian culture and its people, said the US is headed to better days, but in India the days worsen.

PTI
April 26, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST
Mary Millben

Mary Millben


Popular Hollywood singer Mary Millben has sent a video message to US President Joe Biden urging him to help India, which is grappling with the deadly second wave of coronavirus.

Applauding Biden for prioritising Americans in the coronavirus vaccination distribution, Milben, who is a big fan of Indian culture and its people, said the US is headed to better days, but in India the days worsen.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Joe Biden #Mary Millben
first published: Apr 26, 2021 08:10 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.