COVID-19: Here's a quick look at the latest updates on lockdowns, restrictions

While several states are continuing COVID-induced lockdowns and other restrictions, a few have begun gradual easing of curbs.
Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Sikkim were among the states that extended restrictions on May 30 by another on-two weeks. Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir eased the restrictions with areas with fewer active COVID-19 cases.
While shops have been permitted to open for more hours, at some places malls have also been allowed to function on certain conditions, PTI reported. However, education institutions will continue to remain closed.
Let's take a look at the eased restrictions in two of the states:
Maharashtra
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 30 said that the current lockdown restrictions will continue in the state, with some easing.
However, the state government has announced partial relaxations in districts with a positivity rate of 10 percent or less, and less than 40 percent occupancy of oxygen beds.
In these districts, the opening hours of essential shops will now be 7 am to 2 pm, as against earlier timings of 7 am to 11 am.
Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.
Uttar Pradesh
The state government decided to ease the restrictions in districts with less than 600 active COVID-19 cases.
In these districts, shops and "bazaars" are now permitted to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. The relaxation will come into effect in 55 districts of the state, where the active caseload stands below 600.
In 20 other districts of UP, however, there will be no relaxation since the active COVID-19 caseload is more than 600.
Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state will remain closed, and the weekend curfew will continue.(With inputs from PTI)