COVID-19: Here is a list of websites displaying availability of hospital beds

A security guard puts up a notice informing the non-availability of beds for patients in a private hospital amid COVID-19 surge in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh on April 22, 2021. (Image: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP)

The second wave of COVID-19 in India continues unabated, creating a shortage of beds in many hospitals.

India reported 3.23 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths in a single day, according to the Union health ministry's April 26 update.

Many state governments, civic authorities and volunteers are updating the list of beds available in hospitals in real time.

Also read: Explained | How to find hospital beds, oxygen cylinder and other COVID-related resources online

Here is a list of handy links, in case you are looking for a hospital bed for a COVID-19 patient:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Andhra Pradesh - http://dashboard.covid19.ap.gov.in/ims/hospbed_reports/

Ahmedabad - https://ahna.org.in/covid19.html

Delhi - https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/

Haryana - https://coronaharyana.in/, https://covidggn.com/public/pages/gurugram-hospitals

Mumbai - https://stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in/key-updates-trends

Pune - https://www.divcommpunecovid.com/ccsbeddashboard/hsr

Karnataka - https://covid19.karnataka.gov.in, https://bbmpgov.com/chbms/

Rajasthan - https://covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in/COVID19HOSPITALBEDSSTATUSSTATE.aspx

Uttar Pradesh - http://dgmhup.gov.in/en/CovidReport