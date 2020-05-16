App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

'COVID-19 helping accelerate investments in cloud, AI and cybersecurity'

Speaking at the Microsoft Envision Forum 2020, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari noted that the coronavirus pandemic has changed businesses, communities, industries and the world, forever.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting businesses globally, technology will play a "stronger role than ever before", enabling economic recovery, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said.

Speaking at the Microsoft Envision Forum 2020, Maheshwari noted that the coronavirus pandemic has changed businesses, communities, industries and the world, forever.

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates

Close

"No one company is going to solve a challenge like this alone, and it is going to take the private and public sectors working together to turn the tide on COVID-19. As we continue to work through the current situation and plan for the future, it's clear that the change required is significant - as is the potential opportunity across industries," he said.

related news

He added that technology will play a key role in management of social sector programs across education, health and public distribution, helping to strengthen the economy.

"Technology will play a stronger role than ever before - enabling economic recovery and helping each one of us achieve more," he emphasised.

The event, which was organised digitally on Friday, saw industry leaders across banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing and retail sectors deliberate on the need for innovation and real-world digital transformation.

Aarthi Subramanian, group chief digital officer of Tata Sons, said COVID-19 will accelerate the scaling of digital across industries and investments in cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

"Digital transformation in companies will focus on new end-to-end customer journeys and we will see an increase in adoption of automation in manufacturing industries. They will also invest in enhancing employee engagement given the remote working model," she added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Business #Cybersecurity #India #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

At 42%, water stock in Maharashtra dams 3-times more than last year

At 42%, water stock in Maharashtra dams 3-times more than last year

Moneycontrol Pro weekender | Nirmala Sitharaman’s Big Bang Theory

Moneycontrol Pro weekender | Nirmala Sitharaman’s Big Bang Theory

Stop acting like money lender, give cash rather than credit: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

Stop acting like money lender, give cash rather than credit: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.