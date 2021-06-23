COVID-19 | Health ministry dismisses rumours, reveals myths vs facts about vaccination drive

Source: AP

The Union Health Ministry clarified many myths and facts in relation to the ongoing vaccination drive in the country and said contrary to the rumours doing the rounds, 80 percent of all vaccine doses have so far been administered in an on-site vaccination mode.

In on-site (or walk-in) vaccination, all the data recording for registration, vaccination and generation of vaccination certificates is done by the vaccinator and the beneficiary is only required to provide the basic minimum necessary information.

While dismissing a couple of rumours, the health ministry said that it came across some media reports alleging that homeless people were "barred and conspicuously left out" from registering for COVID-19 vaccination. The reports alleged that factors depriving people of vaccination were: unavailability of technical requirements, requirement to register digitally, lack of knowledge of English and access to a computer or smartphone.

In its statement released on June 23, the ministry clarified that:

1. Ownership of a mobile phone is not a prerequisite for Covid vaccination.

2. Production of address proof for availing vaccination is also not mandatory.

3. It is not mandatory to pre-register online on Co-WIN for availing vaccination.

4. For easy understanding of users, Co-Win is now available in 12 languages. These include Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Gurumukhi (Punjabi) and English.

For those who may not have access to internet or smart phones or even to mobile phone, free of cost on-site registration (also popularly called Walk-In) and vaccination are available at all government vaccination centres.

The Health Ministry's statement also stated that while beneficiaries are required to present one of the nine identity cards including Aadhar, Elector Photo Identity Card, Ration Card with Photo, and Disability I.D. Card for availing of vaccination, special provisions have been made by the Government of India for organising vaccination sessions for those who may not have any of the nine specified identity cards or own a mobile phone.

It further added that more than 2 lakh such beneficiaries have been vaccinated, so far due to the special provisions.

In addition, the government's data also claimed that COVID-19 vaccination coverage is found to be better in tribal districts than the national averages.

"Data also shows that more than 70 percent of vaccination centres are located in rural areas including more than 26,000 at the Primary Health Centres and 26,000 at the sub-health centres."

Besides, the government reiterated its claim that near-to-home vaccination centre services for the elderly and persons with disability are also being provided.

"Government of India has issued an advisory for Near-to-Home vaccination centre services for the elderly and persons with disability on 27 May 2021," the statement read.

On June 21, the first day of the government's new COVID-19 vaccination policy turned out to be a huge success, as more than 80 lakh jabs were administered across the country, almost double the country’s earlier highest mark of 43 lakh daily vaccinations in early April.

India’s new vaccination policy, allowing states to administer free vaccines that were earlier reserved for those above 45 years of age, came into force on Monday for those between 18 and 44 years.