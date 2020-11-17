COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to reset before restart, says PM Modi at Bloomberg New Economy Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on November 17 spoke about urbanisation and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, calling it an "opportunity to develop new protocols in every field."

"COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to reset before restart. Things like community gatherings, sports activities, education & recreations are not the same as before. The biggest question before the entire world is how to restart. A good point to restart now will be rejuvenating urban centres," PM Modi said.

Talking about the nationwide lockdown the central government had imposed in March, PM Modi said, "During the lockdown, many cities saw clearer lakes, rivers and air. So many of us could listen to chirping of birds that we didn't notice earlier."

He added, "People migrate cities for work. But isn’t it time to make cities work for people? Can we not build sustainable cities where these features are norms & not an exception?"

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Modi also praised Indian cities and said, "Lockdown faced resistance across the world. But Indian cities abided by lockdown rules as the building block of our cities is not concrete but community."

Modi also briefly touched upon sustainable mobility and called it "the key to set up resilient cities", along with with the government’s affordable housing projects and digital integration with the Digital India and Smart Cities projects.

To conclude his address. PM Modi said, "If you are looking to invest in mobility, sustainability, India is the best place. All these come with a vibrant democracy, our huge market and our government will shall leave no stones unturned to make India a preferred global investment destination."

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum was established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg. It seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in real conversations leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy in the throes of a historic transition.