‘COVID-19 has given birth to another concerning pandemic of mental disorders’

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an immense psychological toll on all classes of society. Symptoms like depression, anxiety, panic, fear and sleep problems have become very common. Psychiatrist Dr Debanjan Banerjee of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru delves deeper into the mental issues that have surfaced with the pandemic.

Edited excerpts from a telephonic interview:

Do you agree that Covid-19 has brought another epidemic in society—that of mental health?

Yes, the COVID pandemic has germinated the seeds of another dangerous pandemic-- that of mental health. The misinformation epidemic (INFODEMIC) has also triggered immense stress in the people. While new cases of severe depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress have surfaced, for those with pre-existing mental symptoms there have been a new lot of challenges. For instance, those who had OCD and depression, it was natural for the symptoms to intensify. Even for those who had dementia, the pandemic has been devastating. Loss of jobs, distancing from family have caused severe mental issues and impaired wellbeing. Stress is adaptive in such circumstances, but when the line of separation between stress and distress (harmful stress) becomes blurred, mental health issues can emerge. It is important to be aware of this distinction.

The key is to seek professional help, whenever necessary and without delay.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

What were some special cases that came to you for consultation during the second wave of the pandemic?

If you mean ‘unique cases’, there were essentially three such cases —death anxiety or extreme fear of dying alone, survival guilt and psychosis. There was a 50-year-old man, otherwise healthy who told me that over the last one week he had been having consistent disturbing dreams of being tested for COVID followed by his own funeral. He told that when he would he see his funeral, he would not see anyone else around. It was an intense feeling of emptiness and loneliness. He was not afraid to die but rather afraid to die alone. He had lost three of his friends to the pandemic and had also seen some of his relatives being affected. It is but natural to have death anxiety in the time of pandemic but problem arises when the line between stress and distress is crossed. This influences the subconscious mind and mental state. The threshold of such distress can be different in different people.

Then there was an octogenarian who suffered from ‘survival guilt’ because someone much younger in the family had passed away. He had sleep problems, was suicidal and had an intense preoccupation with the circumstances of death. “Why not me” is a common thought in such cases which can affect the body and mind in adverse ways. The third psychiatric problem was that of acute psychosis, a severe mental illness laced with hallucinations, false beliefs and distorted contact with reality. A young woman who was a frontline worker started having agitated behaviour, disturbing thoughts of self-harm and heard voices mentioning that she would die due to COVID. Regular work stress, fear of infection and many days of sleep deprivation had probably triggered this psychosis in her. In scientific literature, such reports are emerging though systematic studies are yet to be done and will take some time.

(** details have been modified to ensure confidentiality. Appropriate consent has been obtained from the individuals)

Has the virus shown to affect the brain?

Yes, of course, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been shown to affect the brain in more ways than one. We all know by now that ‘anosmia’ (loss of the sense of smell) is one of the common COVID-19 symptoms. It is also an indicator for the virus affecting the ‘olfactory lobe’ of the brain through the same receptors which are involved in the lung pathology. In a couple of recent Lancet Psychiatry publications, Taquet and colleagues expand on this finding by estimating elevated incidence rates and relative risks of 14 neurological and psychiatric diagnoses in patients in the 6 months after a COVID-19 diagnosis. In fact, the relationship between the virus and mental health is bi-directional, each influencing the other. While individuals with severe mental illness are more likely to contract a severe COVID-19 infection, the pandemic survivors have been having seizures, delirium, mental confusion, abnormal behaviour, anxiety and depression following recovery Neurological and psychiatric sequelae of COVID-19 have been increasingly reported, but more data and longer studies are needed to adequately assess the exact effects of the pandemic/virus on brain function and mental health.

How has the pandemic affected the relationships in the family? What do you suggest to keep mental disturbances at bay?

There has been an increase in distress and discomfort within families, especially in terms of domestic violence, marital discord and elder abuse. The work from home structure has also altered the dynamics of family relationships. Many times, its “work from home” vs “work for home”. It works both ways: for some, staying together during the lockdown was a new habit problematic to adapt to, while for some it was cherished and long due. Many families nourished the time together and mended broken bonds. Sometimes, the family may be physically together yet emotionally distanced.

I would say digital distancing like social distancing is very much needed. Avoid social media use at night, especially at sleeping time. Sleep, diet and social support are the key ingredients for a sound mental health. Loneliness is a serious concern. There is a need to bring a change in lifestyle and imbibe a self-discipline. The pandemic will eventually cease but some of the lessons and healthy changes made during this time will continue as a much-necessary prospect for such futuristic crises.

Do you feel that the issue of mental health will be buried once the pandemic eases?

We are all discussing ‘mental health’ now, I am glad. But wasn’t this long due? Unfortunately, we needed a pandemic as an eye-opener for our mental health concerns. There has always been a huge gap in addressing the mental health problems of our society. The discourse around the psychological wellbeing during COVID-19 is important. But I am doubtful if these discussions will have a lasting effect. When the pandemic ebbs, this heightened sensitivity about psychological concerns should not. Let us use this as an opportunity for our mental awareness and fighting stigma.